RSVP for Book Club Cafe

media release: Bestselling author Christina Clancy will headline the 25th Anniversary Book Club Café fundraiser hosted by the Friends of Madison Public Library on Monday, May 19 at Central Library where she’ll share her thoughts on writing, libraries, reading and book clubs.

Clancy is the author of three novels–The Snowbirds, Shoulder Season and The Second Home–and her work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Chicago Tribune, The Sun Magazine, and in various literary journals. Local booksellers Mystery to Me will be on-site with copies of Clancy’s work available for purchase, and the author will sign copies during the event.

Tickets for Book Club Café are $25 and attendees receive:

Coffee, tea and pastries from Blue Plate Catering

A free copy of the Book Club Favorites booklet

30th Anniversary edition of Reading Group Choices(link is external), a print publication that recommends titles to book groups

One of the popular returning features of the Book Club Café is the complimentary Book Club Favorites booklet that each attendee receives.

“This booklet contains titles submitted by book club members, so it’s full of great reads, and serves as an invaluable guide when looking for inspiration for what to check out next from the library,” said lead organizer and Chair of the Monroe Street Library League Carol “Orange” Schroeder.

This year, book club members and individuals can also submit their top titles for the Book Club Favorites booklet online at madpl.org/bookclubcafe(link is external) up until Monday, May 5.

Now in its 25th year, the Book Club Café is an opportunity for Dane County book club members and individual reading enthusiasts to show their support for the library system. The fundraiser will take place alongside other events happening in Madison Public Libraries throughout May to mark the 150th Anniversary(link is external) of libraries in Madison.

“This year’s Book Club Café is special for several reasons,” said Liz Boyd, Digital Services and Marketing Manager at Madison Public Library. “Not only is it the 150th Anniversary of our libraries, but Madison Public Library is also building a tenth library this year with the Imagination Center at Reindahl Park. Organizations like the Friends and the Madison Public Library Foundation are more important than ever as an avenue for locals to show their support for books, authors, and the entire library system in a fun, grassroots way.”

Members from each Madison Public Library location’s Friends group help plan the event and contribute books for a book gift bag raffle. At the event, raffle tickets will be available and attendees can win mystery bags of books and donated Book Club Kits(link is external) (thanks to the Central Library Friends of Madison Public Library) as prizes, with all proceeds going to benefit Madison Public Library.

The Book Club Café this year will feature open seating. Tickets are on sale now, and pre-registration is required. The event takes place from 7-9pm. Registration is available online at madpl.org/bookclubcafe