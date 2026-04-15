Book Club Gallery Tour

media release: Join the staff in the museum galleries for our new book club. This month’s selection is Savage Little Wars of Peace by Max Boot. This monthly book club meets in the galleries to discuss a selected work with a military history focus. At each meeting you will traverse the galleries with a staff member as your guide who will explain the context of the readings and show you how “Wisconsin Was There.”

This event is free and open to the public.

Please register in advance here.