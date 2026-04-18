media release: CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE TO RECOGNIZE MAY AS AFFORDABLE HOUSING MONTH

Sun Prairie, WIS. – The City of Sun Prairie will be recognizing May as Affordable Housing Month by offering community members a variety of events designed to increase understanding of and engagement in housing issues. Activities planned are outlined below and are offered in partnership with the Sun Prairie Housing Coalition, Sun Prairie Area School District, Dane County Historical Society, Sun Prairie Public Library, Boundless Tiny Homes, and UW Health.

Book Club (Part 1): The Color of Law

On May 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. The Color of Law book club will meet in a hybrid format – in the Sun Prairie Library Community Room or virtually. Rothstein’s book explores how government policies caused ongoing segregation in America, the impacts of which are still visible today. The author will participate in a virtual discussion and Q&A. Bring your lunch while we provide dessert! Copies of the book are available at the Library Welcome desk.