media release: CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE TO RECOGNIZE MAY AS AFFORDABLE HOUSING MONTH

Sun Prairie, WIS. – The City of Sun Prairie will be recognizing May as Affordable Housing Month by offering community members a variety of events designed to increase understanding of and engagement in housing issues. Activities planned are outlined below and are offered in partnership with the Sun Prairie Housing Coalition, Sun Prairie Area School District, Dane County Historical Society, Sun Prairie Public Library, Boundless Tiny Homes, and UW Health.

Book Club (Part 2): Just Action

On June 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. the Just Action book club will meet in a hybrid format – in the Sun Prairie Library Community Room or virtually. Join us for the follow-up book club to The Color of Law. Co-written by Richard Rothstein and his daughter Leah Rothstein, Just Action lays out practical actions communities can take to undo some of the harms discussed in The Color of Law. Leah Rothstein will join us virtually for this book club. Copies of Just Action will be available to check out from the Library Welcome desk beginning in May!