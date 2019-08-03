press release: The Book'n It Run is a Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation event that was started in 2003. All proceeds from this event go to the Sun Prairie Public Library to support the collections and programs of the Sun Prairie Public Library, literacy, and lifelong learning.

The runs and walk will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 8am-10am at Sheehan Park (1351 Linnerud Drive). Events include:

5K and 10K Run; 5K Walk; 1 Mile Fun Run (for all ages); Kids’ 100 Meter Dash (ages 10 and under)

Visit our website to register, or submit a registration form in person at the Sun Prairie Library. Tickets are $40 for 10K run, 5K run and 5k walk, and $15 for children's 1Mile Fun Run or 100 Meter Dash.

Anticipated Race Day Schedule*: Saturday August 3, 2019

6:30 am Registration opens for 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K Walk, 1 Mile Fun Run, and Kids’ 100 Meter Dash

7:45 am Registration closes for 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K Walk (7:45 SHARP!)

8:00 am Start time for 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K Walk

9:00 am Registration closes for 1 Mile Fun Run and Kids’ 100 Meter Dash

9:05 am Mascots run the Kids’ 100 Meter Dash

9:15 am Start time for Kids’ 100 Meter Dash (for kids 10 and under)

9:30 am Start time for the 1 Mile Fun Run

​Awards for the 5K and 10K Run will be presented shortly after top 3 finishers in each division are determined. Door Prize winners will be selected and posted near the shelter during the race. All participants are eligible for prizes!

*Race day schedule is tentative, and subject to change. Please check the schedule as we near our event.