Jonathan Miner/J Miner Photography Cast members of "Book of Days." Cast members of "Book of Days," Middleton Players Theatre, 2025.

media release: August 8 & 9 at 7:30pm; August 10 at 2:00pm; August 15 & 16 at 7:30pm; August 17 at 2:00pm.

Middleton Players Theatre presents Pulitzer playwright Lanford Wilson’s Book of Days, running August 8-17.

Book of Days features a cast of memorable characters as they navigate through the aftermath of a murder in small town Dublin, Missouri. One woman, Ruth Hoch, searches alone for the truth, as her suspicions are dismissed by those around her. Ruth’s story closely parallels that of Joan of Arc, whom she plays in a local theatre production of Saint Joan. Greed, gossip, faith, and family are at the center of this story. Also, cheese.

Patrons can enjoy a complimentary cheese and nut tasting in the lobby before the show, curated and sponsored by Emmi Roth in Monroe, and Fortune Favors.

The final performance, on Sunday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m. will be ASL interpreted by ACT Interpreting, LLC.

Tickets are available online at https://www.middletonplayers.com/book-of-days, and will be available for purchase at the box office up to 60 minutes before showtime.