Book Sale

to Google Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-10-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-10-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-10-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Book Sale - 2019-10-17 00:00:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Thousands of gently used books, DVDs and other materials.  Most items are $2 or less.  Hosted by the Friends of the Madison Public Library.  Sale runs October 17-20. Sale hours:

  • Thursday, October 17th, 9:00AM - 9:00PM 
  • Friday, October 18th, 9:00AM - 6:00PM
  • Saturday, October 19th, 9:00AM - 5:00PM
  • Sunday, October 20th, 1:00PM - 3:00PM

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
608-266-6300
to Google Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-10-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-10-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-10-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Book Sale - 2019-10-17 00:00:00