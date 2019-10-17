press release: Thousands of gently used books, DVDs and other materials. Most items are $2 or less. Hosted by the Friends of the Madison Public Library. Sale runs October 17-20. Sale hours:

Thursday, October 17th, 9:00AM - 9:00PM

Friday, October 18th, 9:00AM - 6:00PM

Saturday, October 19th, 9:00AM - 5:00PM

Sunday, October 20th, 1:00PM - 3:00PM