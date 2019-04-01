Book Sale

to Google Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-04-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-04-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-04-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Book Sale - 2019-04-01 00:00:00

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Wednesday, April 1 — Saturday, April 4, Memorial Library, Room 116

Thousands of books at unbelievably low prices!

  • Wednesday, April 1: Preview Sale:  4:00-8:00 p.m. ($5 entry)
  • Thursday and Friday, April 2-3: Regular Sale: 10:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (no entry fee)
  • Saturday, April 4: Bag Sale: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ($5 per bag). Bring your own grocery bag or purchase one for $1. From 1:05-2:00 p.m. the remaining books & items are free.

Info

UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Books
608-265-2505
to Google Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-04-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-04-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Sale - 2019-04-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Book Sale - 2019-04-01 00:00:00