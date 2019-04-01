Book Sale
UW Memorial Library 728 State St., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Wednesday, April 1 — Saturday, April 4, Memorial Library, Room 116
Thousands of books at unbelievably low prices!
- Wednesday, April 1: Preview Sale: 4:00-8:00 p.m. ($5 entry)
- Thursday and Friday, April 2-3: Regular Sale: 10:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (no entry fee)
- Saturday, April 4: Bag Sale: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ($5 per bag). Bring your own grocery bag or purchase one for $1. From 1:05-2:00 p.m. the remaining books & items are free.
