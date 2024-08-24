media release: The Friends of Goodman South Madison Library are hosting a sale of gently used and donated books, DVDs and CDs on Saturday, August 24 from 10:30am - 3pm. The sidewalk sale will take place in front of Goodman South Madison Library, located at 2222 S. Park Street - rain or shine - and include items for all ages.

Sale items will be replenished throughout the day, and there will be a bag sale from 2-3pm for $5 per bag. Friends can only accept cash or check.

Prices include:

hardbound books $2

paperback books $1

children's hardbound books $1

children's paperback and board books $.50

CDS, DVDs, and audiobooks on CD $1

The event will coincide with the Black Business Hub Ribbon Cutting and the 10th Annual Unity Picnic taking place from 12-5pm. Parking is available in the North Lot of the Villager Mall.

Proceeds from the sale will go to support Madison Public Library programs and staff. More information at madpl.org/book-sales.

About Madison Public Library

Madison Public Library’s tradition of promoting education, literacy, and community involvement has enriched the City of Madison for nearly 150 years. Visit the library online at www.madisonpubliclibrary.org and @madisonpubliclibrary on Facebook and Instagram.

About Library Friends’ groups

Each Madison Public Library has a Friends group consisting of volunteers and members who support the activities at their library through book sales, bake sales, volunteering in the library and through advocacy work. Friends groups have existed since 1965.