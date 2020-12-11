press release: A huge selection of books, DVDs and more, for all ages on all subjects. Organized by Friends of Lakeview Library, all money raised goes to special materials, programming, furnishings and equipment, beyond what City budget will cover. Donations may be brought to the library up to week of sale. Sale is 9 am-3 pm Saturday, with a pre-sale for members of the "Friends" Friday, 6:00-7:45 pm. You may become a member that evening ($15).