media release: Find great bargains on fabulous used books & DVDs at the Friends of McFarland Library Used Book Sale! On Thursday, June 5, Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, visit the library's community room to shop the sale. The sale runs from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, and 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Prices:

Thursday: Adult Hardcover: $3.00; Adult Paperback: $1.00; Children's Hardcover: $1.00; Children's Paperback: $0.50; DVDs: $0.50

Friday: Adult Hardcover: $2.00; Adult Paperback: $0.50; Children's Hardcover: $1.00; Children's Paperback: $0.50; DVDs: $0.50

Saturday: Bag sale: fill up a bag and make the donation of your choice.

Please note: Our card payment service company has increased their surcharge to $4 per transaction, as of Jan 1. We are close to a viable alternative, but in the meantime, cash is encouraged.

Proceeds benefit the E.D. Locke Public Library. Thank you for your support!