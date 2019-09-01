Book Sale

New Glarus Village Hall 319 2nd St., New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574

press release: Friends of the New Glarus Public Library Book Sale is on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 9a.m. - 5 p.m. at the New Glarus Village Hall, 319 2nd St., New Glarus, WI.

Our many, many items for sale include: Children's books, Adult Fiction, Adult Non-Fiction, Audio Books, Music CDs, Vinyl, and DVDs.

Friends of the New Glarus Public Library is a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization. Proceeds benefit the New Glarus Public Library. Like Us On Facebook! 

If you have any questions, please call the New Glarus Public Library 608-527-2003.

608-527-2003
