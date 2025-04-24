media release: Explore an amazing selection of $1 paperbacks, $2 hardbacks, higher-priced treasures, and special collections of auto manuals, reference collections, and book club kits. Don’t miss your chance to snag gently-used books at unbeatable prices!

Hours:

Thursday, April 24: 5 - 9 PM

Friday, April 25, 9 AM - 6 PM

Saturday, April 26: 9 AM - 4 PM

Location:

Central Library - 201 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

Friends Bookstore and Former "Cafe" area just outside the Bookstore (First Floor)

Payment Types Accepted:

Cash

Check for amount of purchase

Credit Card for purchases $5.00 or more