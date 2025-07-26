media release: Summer Sidewalk Sale in front of Goodman South Madison Library at 2222 S. Park St. - Rain or Shine!

10:30am-2pm - Regular Sale

2-3pm - Bag Sale ($5 for all you can fit in a standard grocery bag)

A wide variety of good-as-new and gently used books, DVDs, and CDs for all ages. All at bargain prices. Cash or check only.

This event is hosted in conjunction with 11th Annual Urban League Unity Picnic

, which will take place from 12-4pm that same day.

Parking available in the North Lot of the Villager Mall