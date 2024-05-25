media release: Bring in your good-condition books and swap them for new-to-you reads! Just in time for vacation season.

2:00 pm to 8 pm on Saturday and 2 pm-6 pm Sunday. The selection will change as swappers bring in more books!

First ten people to arrive for the swap each day get a free AWP book tote!

Please - no children’s books or cookbooks, thank you!