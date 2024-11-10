Book Swap
Schönheit Gardens, Sun Prairie 3008 County Road T, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: Grab a book or two that just aren't your vibe anymore or that you feel others need to read and bring them over to the garden center! Any genre - this is an event for the community to engage with one another and exchange books just before winter hits us and we all cozy up reading! We're just the hosts for this event and we'll provide refreshments, but mostly we just want to provide a space for the community to talk about their books.