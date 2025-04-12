Bookmobile Kickoff Party

media release: The Middleton Public Library will officially launch its new Bookmobile with a community celebration on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the first public tour of the vehicle, exclusive bookmobile memorabilia, and other festivities to mark this exciting expansion of library services.

Saturday, April 12, 2025, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Terrace Avenue Parking Lot (Directly behind the Middleton Public Library), 7425 Hubbard Avenue. Middleton, WI 53562

The Middleton Bookmobile is a full-service library on wheels, designed to bring books and resources directly to the community. It holds approximately 1,000 items for all ages, accepts returns from all South Central Public Libraries, and supports literacy and community partnerships.

Key features include:

ADA accessibility with a swing-out door and electric-hydraulic wheelchair lift

LED lighting, solar batteries, and Wi-Fi connectivity

Built on a Ford E-450 Super Duty chassis, custom built by LDV Custom Specialty Vehicles (Burlington, WI)

Following the kickoff, the bookmobile will visit schools, parks, assisted living facilities, businesses, and community events throughout Middleton.

Thanks to the generous support of the Friends of the Middleton Public Library and donors to the “Stuff the Bookmobile Campaign,” this initiative will help remove barriers to access and extend library services to more residents.