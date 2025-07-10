Books and Brews

media release: Calling all Madison Reading Project supporters, book nerds, and trivia buffs!

Join us for a book-themed trivia night at Delta Beer Lab (167 E Badger Rd. in Fitchburg) on Thursday, July 10, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM for an evening of literary fun, community, and craft brews!

Trivia kicks off at 6:30 PM, so come early to grab your seat, network with fellow MRP fans, rally your team, and enjoy your first pint. Whether you’re a fan of fiction, non-fiction, children’s classics, or modern bestsellers, this is your chance to show off your book smarts—all while supporting literacy in our community. Trivia is free to play, but we kindly suggest a $10 donation for each player on your team (Max of 6 players Per Team). Kids are welcome to join.

Our friends at Delta Beer Lab will have a selection of brews available for purchase!

Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 teams, and all proceeds will benefit Madison Reading Project’s mission to connect children with free books and literacy resources across Dane County.

Grab your friends for a fun night of fun, celebration, laughter, and giving back!