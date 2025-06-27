Books & Brews Birthday Bash
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
media release: The Fitchburg Public Library has been a cornerstone of our community for 15 years — and we think that deserves one heck of a party.
Join the Friends of the Fitchburg Library for Books & Brews Birthday Bash, June 27, 6:30 PM - 9:00, an unforgettable after-hours celebration filled with good company, great beer, and a whole lot of community spirit. Whether you're a lifelong library lover or just looking for a fun night out for a great cause, this is the event for you.
The best part? Every dollar raised goes directly toward the renovation of the Children's Library — creating a brighter, more inspiring space for the young readers who will walk through those doors for the next 15 years and beyond.
This is a ticketed event for ages 21+. Get tickets now.
ALSO:
Library's 15th Birthday Celebration!
June 29, 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Library is turning 15 today! Drop in for a sweet treat and to share your favorite Fitchburg Library memory for our scrapbook! (All ages)
See you soon at the library.