Books & Brews Birthday Bash

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Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: The Fitchburg Public Library has been a cornerstone of our community for 15 years — and we think that deserves one heck of a party.

Join the Friends of the Fitchburg Library for Books & Brews Birthday Bash,  June 27, 6:30 PM - 9:00, an unforgettable after-hours celebration filled with good company, great beer, and a whole lot of community spirit. Whether you're a lifelong library lover or just looking for a fun night out for a great cause, this is the event for you.

The best part? Every dollar raised goes directly toward the renovation of the Children's Library — creating a brighter, more inspiring space for the young readers who will walk through those doors for the next 15 years and beyond.

This is a ticketed event for ages 21+.  Get tickets now.

ALSO:

Library's 15th Birthday Celebration!

June 29, 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

The Library is turning 15 today!  Drop in for a sweet treat and to share your favorite Fitchburg Library memory for our scrapbook!  (All ages)

See you soon at the library.

Info

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Fundraisers, Special Events
Books
608-729-1760
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