Books and Brews Birthday Bash
to
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
media release: The Fitchburg Public Library has been a cornerstone of our community for 15 years — and we think that deserves one heck of a party.
Join the Friends of the Fitchburg Library for Books & Brews Birthday Bash, an unforgettable after-hours celebration filled with good company, great beer, trivia, a silent auction, and a whole lot of community spirit. Whether you're a lifelong library lover or just looking for a fun night out for a great cause, this is the event for you.
The best part? Every dollar raised goes directly toward the renovation of the Children's Library — creating a brighter, more inspiring space for the young readers who will walk through those doors for the next 15 years and beyond.
$50 — General Admission $40 — Friends of the Fitchburg Library Members
Your ticket includes access to craft beer from local breweries, hors d'oeuvres, and trivia all evening long. Tickets are limited — grab yours before they sell out!
Are you a business or looking to bring a group? We have table packages available starting at $400 that include reserved seating, signage, and more. Contact us at FoFL@friendsoffitchburglibrary.com to learn more.