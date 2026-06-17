Books and Brews Birthday Bash

media release: The Fitchburg Public Library has been a cornerstone of our community for 15 years — and we think that deserves one heck of a party.

Join the Friends of the Fitchburg Library for Books & Brews Birthday Bash, an unforgettable after-hours celebration filled with good company, great beer, trivia, a silent auction, and a whole lot of community spirit. Whether you're a lifelong library lover or just looking for a fun night out for a great cause, this is the event for you.

The best part? Every dollar raised goes directly toward the renovation of the Children's Library — creating a brighter, more inspiring space for the young readers who will walk through those doors for the next 15 years and beyond.

$50 — General Admission $40 — Friends of the Fitchburg Library Members

Your ticket includes access to craft beer from local breweries, hors d'oeuvres, and trivia all evening long. Tickets are limited — grab yours before they sell out!

Get Your Tickets Now!

Are you a business or looking to bring a group? We have table packages available starting at $400 that include reserved seating, signage, and more. Contact us at FoFL@friendsoffitchburglibrary.com to learn more.