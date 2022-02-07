media release: Books for Black Bookish Wonders is a project by A Room of One's Own and the UW-Madison BIPOC Coalition to ship Black bookish wonders whatever books they'd like to read. We will send you ONE BOOK and if we have enough funding, we will go through the spreadsheet again to send you a second book, etc, until we run out of funds!

Recipients must identify as Black and live in the united states to have books shipped to them (unfortunately, it is too cost prohibitive for us to ship internationally at this point).

We believe resources should be redistributed constantly to make joy and rest more accessible for Black people, always, and especially during Black History Month. We will fill book requests until we run out of money.

If you are white or non-Black and would like to give money to this project, follow this link: https://www.roomofonesown.com/product/30-credit-toward-books-black-book-lovers