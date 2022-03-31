press release: On Library Mall March 31 and April 1, noon to 1:30 P.M.: Books & Hooks

Take a break on Library Mall and listen to music curated by Mills Music Library. While you’re there, don’t forget to stop by the Friends’ table for a chance to win free books from the Friends of the Libraries Book Sale!

The Friends of the UW-Madison Libraries and Mills Music Library collaborate to bring you Books and Hooks, a celebration of The Friends’ 50th annual book sale. From 12-1:30 P.M. on Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1, we’ll fill UW’s Library Mall with music hand-picked by the staff of Mills Music Library. Stop by our table for the opportunity to check out a selection of unique library media…and stick around for a chance to win free books, records, or book sale vouchers as you learn about the world-class collections of Mills Music Library.

Books and Hooks is a companion event to the immensely popular Friends Book Sale:

Don’t miss the Friends of UW-Madison Libraries Spring Book Sale, enriched by the generous donation from Dr. Lewis Bosworth. Prices fall daily – come early for the best selection; come later for the best prices!

Beginning in 1972 in the Offices of New Student Services, Dr. Bosworth served UW-Madison undergraduates for over three decades, retiring from the position of Associate Director of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions in 2005. As an openly gay man, Bosworth lived a full life, blazing an inclusive trail in academia for others to follow. He passed away on November 4, 2021, but not before he arranged to share his rich collection of written material with the UW Archives and the Friends. Now, many of his beloved books will be available for sale, with proceeds benefiting the UW–Madison Libraries. The collection’s diversity reflects Dr. Bosworth’s areas of interest, including linguistics, Portuguese and French language and culture, travel, theater, art, religion – and especially LGBTQ+ studies, literature, and poetry.

Dr. Bosworth’s donated collection will be featured in room 124 at the Friends Book Sale, ready to be bought, read, and cherished by a new generation of UW–Madison scholars.

Memorial Library, Room 116+

Wednesday, March 30: Preview Sale: 4:00-8:00 p.m. ($5 entry)

Preview Sale: 4:00-8:00 p.m. ($5 entry) Thursday and Friday, March 31 and April 1: Regular Sale: 10:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (no entry fee)

March 31 and April 1: Regular Sale: 10:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. (no entry fee) Saturday, April 2: Bag Sale: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. ($5 per bag). Bring your own grocery bag or purchase one for $1. From 1:05-2:00 p.m. the remaining books & items are free.

This semiannual sale is organized by the Friends to help to support our annual lecture series, special purchases for the library collections, preservation of library materials, and grants for the visiting scholar program. We accept donations for upcoming sales on a continual basis. The sale is free (except the preview sale) and open to the public.

This is truly a community event. More than 80 volunteers coordinate the event that draws students, faculty and visitors from around the Midwest. Books for the sale are donated primarily by University of Wisconsin faculty, staff, students, and Madison-area residents. Want to volunteer to take a shift during the sale? SIGN UP HERE.