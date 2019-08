press release:$5, 21+

What is Books in the Buff?

Imagine if Reading Rainbow was for a 21+ audience. ;) Five-minute selections from various literary media are chosen based on a theme and read out loud to you, the lovely patrons of Crucible!

The theme is Show and Tell. We all have a love of literature in common so we'll start off with the readers' personal favorites, followed up with books selected by YOU!