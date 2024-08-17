media release: We're partnering with Launch Speech and Reading to host "Books Without Borders 2024 Author Showcase"—a special event where kids can show off their awesome stories and writings! Come join us and see what amazing works these guys have accomplished and pick up copies signed by the kids themselves! They cover multiple genres and lengths—some silly short stories all the way to dramatic chapter-filled fun—so be sure to drop in to see what these future writers have coming!

There will be two sections for this event. There is the Morning Event which goes from 10 AM-12 PM and an Afternoon Event which goes from 2 PM-4 PM. Refreshments will be provided.