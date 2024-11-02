Books4School 100th Anniversary Birthday Bash

media release: Books4School is 100 years old! We would never have gotten this far in the business without the support of our community, so we want to take a day to celebrate YOU! Join us at our shop to take part in the festivities—we’ll have a smash burger food truck, warm drinks, live music from our very own employee band, warehouse tours, and fun freebies we can’t wait to share with you. We may even have a surprise visit from Madison’s favorite Big Red Reading Bus…

1 AM-2 PM, 201 E. Badger Road.

So come on in, shop around, and enjoy a chilly November day with our wonderful staff! Bring the whole family along, too! We can’t wait to celebrate you.

Books4School is a Madison-based, fifth generation family-owned business. They specialize in providing diverse, multicultural, and multilingual children’s books, trade books, and Valu-books to the surrounding community and medical facilities, libraries, schools, and families across the country. Their foundational belief is that children and readers of all ages deserve access to books in which they see themselves represented, and that they can read in their native language. Thanks to the overwhelming support of their community and people like you, they’ve succeeded in doing so for 100 years.