ONLINE: Bookstock

press releae: GET the LOWDOWN & WATCH FESTIVAL here>>> https://www.facebook.com/bookstock2020/

We're bringing bookstores, musicians and authors together for a weekend of music from around the world. Bookstock 2020 will stream online starting at 5pm CST on Friday, May 15, and run through Sunday, May 17.

Donations through Paypal https://tinyurl.com/Bookstock2020 or Venmo @bookstock2020 will go directly to indie bookshops & artists. Share wildly!

PERFORMERS include:

Two Bulls /The Bookshop Band

Howe Gelb/Billy Sedlmayr

Adam Greuel - Horseshoes & Hand Grenades /Peter Mulvey

Dosh /Michael Laughing Fox Charette

Mohsin Zaman / Pieta Brown

Purple Queen /Frankie Lee

Michael Rossetto/Dave Simonett

Charlie Parr/Fendrick & Peck

David Huckfelt / Sean Devine

Wonky Tonk /Kate MacLeod

Double Squeeze/Andy Hughes

Cloud Cult /Sapsuckers

Soren Staff from Them Coulee Boys

Lou Shields /David Rovics

Jeffrey Foucault/Sonofmel

Drew Peterson/Seth Wenger

Martha Scanlan/The Trouble Notes

Sarah Vos of Dead Horses

Cory Chisel and more...

Bookstores:

Driftless Books and Music - Viroqua, WI

Prairie Lights Bookstore - Iowa City, IA

Bird Cage Books and Mercantile - Rapid City, SD

Swamp Fox Books -Cedar Rapids - Iowa

Between The Covers- Telluride, CO

Ken Sanders Rare Books - SLC, UT

Elk River Books - Livingston MT

The Novel Blend- Kingsville , TX

The Book Store- Appleton, WI

Zenith Books - Duluth MN

Print and Pages - Crestline, CA

Page 158 Books- Wake Forest NC

Scout & Morgan Books - Cambridge, MN

Thimbleberry Books- Marshfield, WI

Island Books and Crafts - Sault Ste Marie, MI

Title Wave Books, revised- Albuquerque, NM

Pearl St Books - La Crosse, WI

BirchBark Books and Native Arts - Minneapolis, MN

Webster's Bookshop and Cafe - State College, PA

Books to be Red - Ocracoke Island, NC

Content Bookstore- Northfield, MN

Apostle Islands Booksellers - Bayfield, WI

Dragonfly Books - Decorah, IA

M and M Books - Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Honest Dog Books - Bayfield WI

Singing Winds Bookstore -Benson, AZ

Broadway Books- Portland, OR

Mac's Books - Cleveland Heights, OH

Ocooch Mountain Books - Richland Center, WI

Zenith Bookstore - Duluth, MN

Autonomedia - Brooklyn, NY

PageTurners Books - Indianola, IA

Moon Palace Books - Minneapolis, MN

The Bookman - Grand Haven, MI