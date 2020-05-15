ONLINE: Bookstock
press releae: GET the LOWDOWN & WATCH FESTIVAL here>>> https://www.facebook.com/bookstock2020/
We're bringing bookstores, musicians and authors together for a weekend of music from around the world. Bookstock 2020 will stream online starting at 5pm CST on Friday, May 15, and run through Sunday, May 17.
Donations through Paypal https://tinyurl.com/Bookstock2020 or Venmo @bookstock2020 will go directly to indie bookshops & artists. Share wildly!
PERFORMERS include:
Two Bulls /The Bookshop Band
Howe Gelb/Billy Sedlmayr
Adam Greuel - Horseshoes & Hand Grenades /Peter Mulvey
Dosh /Michael Laughing Fox Charette
Mohsin Zaman / Pieta Brown
Purple Queen /Frankie Lee
Michael Rossetto/Dave Simonett
Charlie Parr/Fendrick & Peck
David Huckfelt / Sean Devine
Wonky Tonk /Kate MacLeod
Double Squeeze/Andy Hughes
Cloud Cult /Sapsuckers
Soren Staff from Them Coulee Boys
Lou Shields /David Rovics
Jeffrey Foucault/Sonofmel
Drew Peterson/Seth Wenger
Martha Scanlan/The Trouble Notes
Sarah Vos of Dead Horses
Cory Chisel and more...
Bookstores:
Driftless Books and Music - Viroqua, WI
Prairie Lights Bookstore - Iowa City, IA
Bird Cage Books and Mercantile - Rapid City, SD
Swamp Fox Books -Cedar Rapids - Iowa
Between The Covers- Telluride, CO
Ken Sanders Rare Books - SLC, UT
Elk River Books - Livingston MT
The Novel Blend- Kingsville , TX
The Book Store- Appleton, WI
Zenith Books - Duluth MN
Print and Pages - Crestline, CA
Page 158 Books- Wake Forest NC
Scout & Morgan Books - Cambridge, MN
Thimbleberry Books- Marshfield, WI
Island Books and Crafts - Sault Ste Marie, MI
Title Wave Books, revised- Albuquerque, NM
Pearl St Books - La Crosse, WI
BirchBark Books and Native Arts - Minneapolis, MN
Webster's Bookshop and Cafe - State College, PA
Books to be Red - Ocracoke Island, NC
Content Bookstore- Northfield, MN
Apostle Islands Booksellers - Bayfield, WI
Dragonfly Books - Decorah, IA
M and M Books - Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Honest Dog Books - Bayfield WI
Singing Winds Bookstore -Benson, AZ
Broadway Books- Portland, OR
Mac's Books - Cleveland Heights, OH
Ocooch Mountain Books - Richland Center, WI
Zenith Bookstore - Duluth, MN
Autonomedia - Brooklyn, NY
PageTurners Books - Indianola, IA
Moon Palace Books - Minneapolis, MN
The Bookman - Grand Haven, MI