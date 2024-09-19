Boombox Bingo
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Join Geeks Who Drink at the Boneyard on the first and third Thursday night each month from 6-8 pm. Free to play with great prizes!
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Join Geeks Who Drink at the Boneyard on the first and third Thursday night each month from 6-8 pm. Free to play with great prizes!
ISTHMUS is © 2021 Isthmus Community Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA