Boot Scootin' Burlesque
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
courtesy Amethyst Von Trollenberg
A close-up of Amethyst Von Trollenberg.
Amethyst Von Trollenberg
media release: Y’all! Bumday Productions partnered up with our friends over at The Red Rooster to bring to you a brand new production!
BOOT SCOOTIN’ BURLESQUE is our brand new bi-monthly Country Burlesque show !
Come dressed in your best country western git up as we line dance the night away!
Doors: 7PM/Show: 8PM
$10
This is a seated show.
Hosted by:
MamaNoShits
Performances by:
Amethyst Von Trollenberg
Belle Folle
Nina Goodfellow
Reina Fire