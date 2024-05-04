Boots in the Barn

media release: Put on your boots and come join us for a fun old-fashioned barn dance at Barnwood Events. Our expert instructor Brittney will be teaching line dances and country swing and you will have plenty of time for your own country dancing too!

Barnwood will provide snacks and dessert items and there will be a full bar available to quench your thirst!

Saturday, May 4; 7:00-10:30 pm

Tickets are $10 each

Use the link to order tickets in advance (or you can purchase them at the door)