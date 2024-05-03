Boppers reception
to
State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Emily Bolles
A photograph by Emily Bolles.
media release: Boppers Group Exhibition, from now through the end of May at State Line Distillery, with a reception on Spring Gallery night Friday, May 3, from 5-9 pm.
Nestled within the confines of a bustling commercial photo studio, these artists, friends and collaborators have embarked on a collective journey delving into the depths of their personal creative visions. Drawing from a diverse array of mediums including photography, painting and drawing each artist brings forth their individual voice to create layers in a rich collection of works.
Artists include:
Alex Grant
Chelsea Lahee
Cori Keady
Cory Peterson
David Austin
Emily Bolles
Gordon Scott
John Ladwig
Kate Cullen
Dierdre Hatton