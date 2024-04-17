× Expand Emily Bolles A photograph by Emily Bolles. A photograph by Emily Bolles.

media release: Boppers Group Exhibition, from now through the end of May at State Line Distillery, with a reception on Spring Gallery night Friday May 3.

Nestled within the confines of a bustling commercial photo studio, these artists, friends and collaborators have embarked on a collective journey delving into the depths of their personal creative visions. Drawing from a diverse array of mediums including photography, painting and drawing each artist brings forth their individual voice to create layers in a rich collection of works.

Artists include:

Alex Grant

Chelsea Lahee

Cori Keady

Cory Peterson

David Austin

Emily Bolles

Gordon Scott

John Ladwig

Kate Cullen

Dierdre Hatton