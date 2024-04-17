Boppers

to

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Boppers Group Exhibition, from now through the end of May at State Line Distillery, with a reception on Spring Gallery night Friday May 3.

Nestled within the confines of a bustling commercial photo studio, these artists, friends and collaborators have embarked on a collective journey delving into the depths of their personal creative visions. Drawing from a diverse array of mediums including photography, painting and drawing each artist brings forth their individual voice to create layers in a rich collection of works.

Artists include:

Alex Grant

Chelsea Lahee

Cori Keady

Cory Peterson

David Austin

Emily Bolles

Gordon Scott

John Ladwig

Kate Cullen

Dierdre Hatton

Info

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Google Calendar - Boppers - 2024-04-17 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Boppers - 2024-04-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Boppers - 2024-04-17 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Boppers - 2024-04-17 00:00:00 ical