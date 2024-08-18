media release: Bored Teachers are BACK with all new material on their “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour. For years, Bored Teachers Studios has brought a sense of humor to teachers around the world to ease their daily struggle in the classroom. They’ve amassed over a billion views on their viral videos on social media, over 10 million followers, and the #1 ranked teacher-comedy podcast—#6 of all Stand Up Comedy shows on Apple Podcasts. Since 2022, Bored Teachers has been selling out comedy clubs and major theatres across 49 states, bringing laughter to over 150,000 teachers throughout the school year and has become the main event to attend in all of teacher world. Even non-teacher fans have reviewed it as one of the funniest stand up shows they’ve ever seen! The Bored Teachers Show is a comedy powerhouse that anyone who’s ever been in a classroom can relate to.

Please note that PG-13 language is used during some sets.