media release: In a time where transgender people are being targeted and further marginalized by expansive overreach of local, state and national politicians, Dina Nina brings hope and joy with with “Born Loud!” a comedic storytelling of Dina Nina’s life and journey to finding self love.

Dina recounts her youth in small town Texas and the laughable life that’s brought her from Los Angeles to Madison, WI. She tells of the men she’s loved throughout her life and the very moment she knew she’d become a woman, joking “It was like having a quinceanera on a city bus!” The show is full of humorous anecdotes like being the artsy child with a robust fantasy life while sharing touching accounts of the ups, downs and the numerous ”coming outs” of her journey.

Dina Nina, the trailblazing transgender woman, made history in 2023 as the first transgender elected member of the Madison, WI Common Council. Recognized for her comedic brilliance, she captivates audiences as a stand-up comedian, speaker, and actor. Dina has been called “Very funny!” by James Corden and her performances are a masterful blend of irresistible wit and charm, earning her acclaim at renowned comedy festivals and prestigious venues worldwide. She has graced the stages of LA Pride, The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival, LA’s The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory, Improv Comedy Clubs and Chicago’s Zanies Comedy Club. She is the visionary behind Lady Laughs Comedy & Artemis Bow Productions, and her creativity extends to her written works, including “The Misadventures of Delilah James”, I Love Funny Women! and has been published in The Advocate, Cap Times, Huffington Post, and Our Lives Magazine. She’s a podcaster and her past shows include “I Love Funny Women! Podcast”, “The D Word Podcast” and the acclaimed “Dina & Gregg Show”. AutoStraddle has honored her as one of the “58 Trans Women Actors You Should Know & Also Love,” highlighting her immense talent and impact. Additionally, Dina’s exceptional comedic skills have garnered recognition from the readers of the Isthmus, who voted her Madison’s favorite Local Comedian.

Post Show Talkback with Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski and Dane County Board Supervisor April Kigeya.