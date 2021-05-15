press release: From the band 'Boss City':

Celebrating the music of jazz guitar great, Wes Montgomery, exploring his early work with the Montgomery Brothers, as a leader/collaborator, and with arranger Creed Taylor. This is a humble dedication to the timeless “Boss Guitar” legend.

Kelvin Kasper: Guitar

Matthew Endres: Drums

Nick Moran: Bass

There are two shows, 7 & 9 PM. $20/show. Get your ticket today!

Production: www.mmx608.com

Sounds: Papa Scott

This event will be live-streamed as usual. Support live music, pls donate to www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive