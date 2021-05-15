Boss City
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: From the band 'Boss City':
Celebrating the music of jazz guitar great, Wes Montgomery, exploring his early work with the Montgomery Brothers, as a leader/collaborator, and with arranger Creed Taylor. This is a humble dedication to the timeless “Boss Guitar” legend.
Kelvin Kasper: Guitar
Matthew Endres: Drums
Nick Moran: Bass
There are two shows, 7 & 9 PM. $20/show. Get your ticket today!
Production: www.mmx608.com
Sounds: Papa Scott
This event will be live-streamed as usual. Support live music, pls donate to www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive