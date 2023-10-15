media release:

$7 ADV / $10 DOS

Boss' Daughter have been know to have a little fun. Hailing from the Biggest Little City in the World, Reno, NV, Boss' Daughter is Chris Fox (Guitar/Vocals/Trombone/ Trumpet), Danny Paul (Bass/Vocals), and Jamie Locks (Drums/Vocals). Formed in 2014, Boss’ Daughter is one of the hardest working bands in the underground punk scene. They’ve played over 500 shows across seven countries, with major headlining and underground acts like Rise Against, Pennywise, PEARS, Bridge City Sinners, Bad Cop/Bad Cop and festivals like The FEST (Gainesville, FL), Pouzza Fest (Montreal, CAN), Rock The Glock Fest (Muinich, GER), and many more.

Check #MaximumPartyTime for more party time.

PRESS REVIEWS

"Boss’ Daughter (out of Reno, Nevada) set out on a spring tour they humorously labeled “This Tour Is Hopefully Not Going To Get Canceled 2022.” Ironically, midway through, the band were forced to cancel the tour themselves after catching COVID."

https://newnoisemagazine.com/ interviews/interview-boss- daughter-talk-touring-new- album/

"Reno, Nevada punk band Boss’ Daughter recently announced a partnership with SBДM Records who will release their second full-length album early 2023. I caught up with band members Chris Fox (guitar/ vocals/ brass instruments), Danny Paul (bass/ vocals) and Jamie Locks (drums/ vocals) this summer to learn more about the history of the band, their spring tour and future plans."

https://thatsgoodenoughforme. com/30027/