Boston Impostors

media release: Muso is pleased to present an evening with The Boston Imposters on June 28th from 7-9 pm. The Boston Imposters, Davey Harrison and Marie Clement, use their eclectic musical training from classical music, contemporary improvisation, and traditional American, English, and Celtic Folk music as the grounding for their original songs. Come enjoy their beautiful vocal harmonies backed by guitar, mandolin, and banjo.

Originally from Gloucester, England, Davey Harrison found his passion for the mandolin and American Roots music while growing up in Wisconsin. His constant love for music led him to study Classical Vocal Performance at Lawrence University’s Conservatory of Music in Appleton, WI. Davey then attended the New England Conservatory in Boston, MA where he received a Master’s of Music in Contemporary Improvisation focusing on mandolin and vocal performance.

American soprano Maire (pronounced Mary) Clement is a singing artist based in the Midwest. Maire performs with her husband and musical partner in their duo The Boston Imposters as well as in concerts and recitals throughout the country. Maire is a certified Transformational Voice® Teacher. Maire received her Masters of Music from the voice department at the University of Louisville. She received her Bachelor’s of Music from Lawrence Conservatory of Music.