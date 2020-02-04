Bostyxx

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: BOSTYXX faithfully performs the best-loved hits of two amazing American classic rock icons including songs such as “More Than A Feeling”, “Blue Collar Man”, “Amanda”, “Don’t Look Back”, “The Best Of Times”, “Lady”, “Peace Of Mind”, “Renegade”, “Foreplay/Long Time”, “A Man I’ll Never Be” and many more. 5:30pm Dinner Seating and 7:00pm Show Time. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965
608-253-4000
