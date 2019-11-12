Botanical Zentangle-Inspired Art

press release: This class encourages you to explore four of nature’s most magical patterns in adventurous, fun, and colorful ways. Using 30 Zentangle-inspired tangles with accompanying “step-outs” and nature’s organic photos as a springboard, you will design beautiful botanical cards, bookmarks, “standard” and “Apprentice” art tiles, etc. with color enhancement. In addition to the “step-outs” packet, cards/envelopes, art tiles, bookmarks, and “Inspirational Sayings,” each receives a six-pocket plastic sleeve to store your art. Please bring micron pens, pigma pens, and/or sharpie fine point permanent markers. Pens will also be available to purchase. Previous Zentangle experience is a prerequisite. Cost is $10. Call the Madison Senior Center 608-266-6581 to register.