Botanizing by Bike

media release: Join Wild Ones-Madison as Jeff Steele shares his experiences botanizing on two wheels along southern Wisconsin’s incredible trail network. Jeff will discuss his favorite natural areas, how to get there via bicycle, what plants and animals one may expect to find, and bicycle camping options along the way. Those that attend this presentation will learn how to utilize available online resources to develop their own unique route. Jeff will also share sample itineraries for those that would like ideas for their next botany bicycle adventure.