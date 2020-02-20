Bounce with UCP

press release: Bounce, zip, dodge, swing, climb and play with UCP at Sky Zone Madison on February 20, 2020, from 4-8pm. Join us for an afternoon of fun with over a dozen attractions! Sky Zone will donate up to 40% of jump-time sales to UCP during open jump! Perfect for the whole family, scout troop, faith group, fraternity or sorority. No need to pre-register, just mention “UCP” at check-in.

Since 1956 UCP has been a recognized and trusted organization offering valuable services for families and people with varying disabilities and delays. More than our name, we support individuals with autism, epilepsy, Down syndrome, traumatic brain injury, delays in speech, mobility and development, etc. Additionally, our combined services support families living in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock and Sauk Counties.

We are dedicated to understanding disabilities, creating opportunities and promoting a community where everyone belongs. Through our model programs, we strive to make a lasting difference in the lives of children, youth and adults with a wide range of disabilities and their families.

For more information please contact CarolynnSchwartz@ucpdane.org.

