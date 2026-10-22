media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

BOUNDING MAIN (Dean Calin, Christie Dalby, Gina Dalby, Patrick Knapp, Jr. and Jon Krivitzky) is an award-winning a cappella quintet formed in 2003 that sings richly harmonic versions of maritime songs, traditional sea shanties, nautical ballads, contemporary pieces and original compositions. This Great Lakes based group, passionate about preserving maritime music, performs at sea shanty, maritime and folk festivals, clubs, museums, and educational venues across the Midwest and internationally in locations such as Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, France, England, and Canada. They have been honored to be referenced in books focusing on maritime music and history, and their music has been included in maritime museum exhibits and used in film soundtracks. Additionally, their music has been recorded and preserved in the British Library’s Sound Archive.