press release: Bourbon & Chocolate, a fundraiser for Home of Our Own. Home of Our Own (HOOO)'s mission is to create an integrated residential community in southwestern Wisconsin for adults with different abilities, including autism, that will enable them to live independently while being integral and valued members of their community.

Date: Sunday, July 28, 2019, Bistro 101, 101 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb, Wi. 53572 4:30-7:30

Tickets: $100/person; must be purchased in advance.

Purchase tickets at: www.homeofourown.org or ht tps://www.accelevents.com/e/ BourbonandChocolate

Enjoy:

4 bourbon and chocolate dessert pairings with Sjölinds artisan bean-to-bar chocolate

Heavy signature appetizers from Bistro 101

Bourbon tasting talk with J.Henry & Sons

Silent auction

Live music

Cash Bar available for additional drinks, if desired

Share the love and help create housing for those who struggle to find it.