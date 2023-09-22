media release: It’s time again for our annual fall dance! Instead of a barn dance, we’re hosting a bowery dance. What’s a bowery? UW–Madison and the Dictionary of Regional American English has you covered.

Music will be provided by Madison’s own Scandinavian American Old-Time Dance Music Ensemble, a mix of community members, UW-Madison students, faculty and staff, and by Iowa musicians Jon Rotto and Beth Hoven Rotto, who was musician-in-residence on campus in 2022. Come dance to waltz, polka, schottische and other old time dances on campus at Allen Centennial Garden.

This event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Nordic Folklife Project, the Center for the Study of Upper Midwestern Cultures, and the Department of German, Nordic, Slavic+.