press release: Join us on Sunday, October 23, at 3pm for an afternoon of bowling, pizza, and a choose-your-prize raffle with WORT DJs spinning great music!

“It’s not a bowling tournament, it’s a happening.”

Bowlers will earn raffle tickets for strikes and spares that can be used to choose prizes in the raffle. We have great prizes from Marquette Hotel, Four Star Video, Orange Tree Imports, and Float Madison, as well as tickets to shows at the Barrymore, High Noon Saloon, and the Sylvee! We even have a special WORT Schwag package to win.

Red pin bowling will be in effect, so a strike with the red pin in front will earn a free beverage!

Every bowler will receive a handsome WORT logo hand towel and 4 raffle tickets to place in the prize(s) of their choosing. Each lane will also have a one-topping pizza to enjoy.

The Mad City Sisters of Perpetual IndulgenceTM will be in attendance to be the Red-Pin-Strike-Verifying Divas and will have extra raffle tickets.

$25 entry fee per bowler. Registration forms available here for downloading and printing: Bowl-a-rama Registration

Paper forms are also available at the station, and at a discounted rate at the Bowlarama Warmup Party at the Harmony Bar on October 14. All proceeds benefit WORT Community Radio.