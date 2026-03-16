media release: Bowl-A-Thon is our second biggest fundraiser and our capstone celebration of the Fund-A-Thon season. This year, Bowl-A-thon will be held at Bowl-A-Vard on May 1 from 6:30-8pm. Here’s how it works:

We throw the party, you bring the crew! From March 1 to May 1, we are calling for teams (up to 6 people) and individuals to register to become peer-to-peer fundraisers to raise money for abortion rights! You can captain a team or join an existing one!

To help WAF raise the critical funds needed to make reproductive freedom a reality, become a fundraiser and start raising funds as an individual or as a team. We ask that each individual raise $150 and for teams to commit to fundraising at least $500.

Each registered bowler will receive a personal fundraising page to share and help with requesting donations from their friends, family and colleagues.

On May 1, whether you join a team or not, come and celebrate with us. There will be pizza, good music, merch, raffle tickets and lanes will be filled with familiar faces. This year, you can also pick up your auction items from Bowl-A-Thon!