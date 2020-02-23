Bowling & Blues

press release: Come support the Madison area blues community and have fun too! Amateur and expert bowlers welcome! Teams of four bowlers have the opportunity to bowl with local blues musicians who will rotate throughout the lanes. There is something for bowlers and non-bowlers at this family-friendly event. There will also be 50/50 raffles, a couple of prizes, drink specials and Birddog Blues Band will play after bowling. Come join us!

Don't have enough people for a team? That's completely fine! We know fun people who need team members! Just register under the "Solo" registration. Last year about 50% of the bowlers were solos and everyone had a fantastic time. That's how we roll! (Get it?)

A portion of the money raised will go towards the Madison Blues Society Scholarship fund. The rest supports our mission of increasing awareness, understanding and appreciation of Blues music in America’s musical heritage. MBS works to expand the presence and vitality of the Blues in the Madison area through promotional events, educational programs, and strengthening links between the community and local musicians.

HOW IT WORKS:

1. Form a team of 2 to 4 people – Friends, co-workers, family, or anyone you’ll have fun with! If your friends aren't cool enough to bowl with you, then just add signup as a solo and we will pair you up with other blues and bowling enthusiasts to bowl with you.

2. Make up a cool team name and give it to the rest of your team.

3. Register your team or have each person register themselves. MAKE SURE to add your team names in the notes.

4. Bowl & have fun! – Come to the event and have a ball! There will be music, prizes, raffles, and more!

If registered after January 20, 2020: MBS members: $20.00; Nonmembers : $25.00; Kids 10 and under: $12.00

Day of event: $35 for everyone; Kids 10 and under $20

12 to 2 PM: - Men's Badgers basketball game in the bar with 50/50 raffles.

1:30 PM: Bowling Registration

2:00 PM to 4 PM: Bowling

4:15 PM: Birddog Blues Band and then a Blues Jam afterwards

Musicians scheduled to attend/bowl: Tom McCarty, Steve Porter, Bill Roberts, Don Rembert, Bret Stubblefield, Benny “King Bee” Davis, Tom Strader, Jimmy Voegeli, Tim Payne, Jesse Steinberg, Paul Schwoerer, Nate Moranek, Shari Davis, Phyllis and Dennis Becker

Ummm, bowling?

YES! Bowling! You always have more fun bowling that you think you at going to, so come bowl and raise some money Madison Blues Society at the same time. Amateurs and experts are welcome to participate. Honest. It’s not a tournament. It’s a reason to come out and celebrate blues music and bowling in the Madison area. Not a trained expert on blues music? It’s OK, we want you to come and get a taste of the blues vibe in Madison. We promise there is something for everyone. Bowlers and musicians had so much fun last year, that we decided to do it again!