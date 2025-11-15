Bowling to end Alz

media release: Join us for a fun-filled, family-friendly morning of bowling — all for a great cause!

November 15, Ten Pin Bowling Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53719

Check-in begins at 10:30 AM

Bowling starts at 11:00 AM

$20 for adults, $10 for kids

Tickets Include:

* 2 games of bowling

* Shoe rental

Bring your family and friends for a morning of strikes, spares, and smiles. Whether you're a seasoned bowler or just in it for the fun, everyone is welcome!

All proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association, supporting care, research, and advocacy efforts in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Let’s roll together to make a difference!