media release: Boxcar is singer/songwriter Jorge Valcárcel and the songs that he carries around with him as he vagabonds from town to town. Freight trains and hurricanes; girls that you can't forget and the sleepless nights; Boxcar's songs distill these experiences into a plaintive wail that only a coyote and the human heart knows . The new St. Louis band is the best line-up yet. One thing remains the same: the songs are acoustic pop gems that will have you singing-a-long and dancing to the beat in no time! ¡Viva Boxcar!

Jorge Valcarcel: Vocals Guitar

Audrey Kwong: Violin

Ashley Sturm: Vocals/Keys/Percussion

Lori Baron: Drums

Dave Cicchetti: Bass Guitar