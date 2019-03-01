Boy Erased

Google Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-01 17:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-01 17:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-01 17:15:00 iCalendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-01 17:15:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Australia/USA | 115 min | R | TBA | Dir. Joel Edgerton

Union South-Marquee, March 1 (5:15 pm), March 2 (8 pm), March 3 (6 pm).

Trigger Warning: sexual assault, rape.

The son (Lucas Hedges) of a Baptist preacher (Russell Crowe) is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program after being forcibly outed to his parents. (IMDb)

 "A powerful story about sexuality, told with finesse and the right amount of grit." -Rachit Gupta (Times of India)

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-01 17:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-01 17:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-01 17:15:00 iCalendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-01 17:15:00 Google Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-02 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-03 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-03 18:00:00 iCalendar - Boy Erased - 2019-03-03 18:00:00