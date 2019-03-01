Boy Erased

press release: Australia/USA | 115 min | R | TBA | Dir. Joel Edgerton

Union South-Marquee, March 1 (5:15 pm), March 2 (8 pm), March 3 (6 pm).

Trigger Warning: sexual assault, rape.

The son (Lucas Hedges) of a Baptist preacher (Russell Crowe) is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program after being forcibly outed to his parents. (IMDb)

"A powerful story about sexuality, told with finesse and the right amount of grit." -Rachit Gupta (Times of India)