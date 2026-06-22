from the Activist Calendar: Fri. June 26 6:00 pm Sequoya Public Library (4340 Toakey Blvd) Screening of the film Boycott, directed by Julia Bacha. Learn the history behind anti-BDS laws passed in the United States in the past decades and how folks can support Palestine from Madison. A brief discussion will follow. Hosted by Madison DSA.

Find more details about the film at https://justvision.org/boycott.